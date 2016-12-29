President Pranab Mukherjee asks youth to serve nation ‘wholeheartedly’

President Pranab Mukherjee said India will be world’s youngest country by 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/Representational) President Pranab Mukherjee said India will be world’s youngest country by 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/Representational)

Exhorting youngsters to dedicate themselves “wholeheartedly” in the service of motherland, President Pranab Mukherjee Thursday said India will be world’s youngest country by 2020 which will be an asset only if youths are skilled and oriented towards the service of the nation.

“India is a land of ancient civilisation but young people. By 2020 India will be the youngest country. It’s an asset only if they are skilled and oriented towards the service of the nation,” Mukherjee said. “I appeal to all of you to dedicate yourselves wholeheartedly in the service of your motherland,” he said after inaugurating the 17th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides in Mysuru.

Stating that scouting and guiding is tool for enrichment of life skills through proper understanding and awareness of social and national needs, he added that young scouts and guides were valuable members of the society and active citizens who contribute to resolving the challenges faced by communities today.

“Scouting is not mere membership of an organisation, but a commitment to uphold truthfulness and dignity in one’s own life at a very young and impressionable age,” he added. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, among others, were present during the event. This is the third time Karnataka has hosted the National jamborees after the ones at Bengaluru in 1960 and 1986.

The scouts and guide movement in India has a strength of over five million scouts and guides today. There are over 50 million scouts and guides throughout the world in 216 countries and territories between the age group of 3 to 25 years.