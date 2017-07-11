Amarnath yatra attack: Ensure attackers are brought to justice, President Pranab Mukherjee tells J&K govt

In Picture, President Pranab Mukhejree (PTI Photo) In Picture, President Pranab Mukhejree (PTI Photo)

Strongly condemning the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday told the Jammu and Kashmir government that the attackers must be brought to justice. “Such senseless acts of terrorism targeting innocent lives is an attack on the democratic values of the society and deserve to be universally condemned. They must be met with determination and collective action,” the President told J&K Governor N N Vohra. He asked the government and all the agencies concerned to ensure that attackers should be brought to justice and to maintain law and order in the state.

“I am deeply shocked and anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on Amarnath yatris in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a number of innocent pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured,” Mukherjee said, adding, “I am sure necessary steps are being taken to provide all possible aid to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones as well as medical assistance to the injured”.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed shock over the militant attack on Amarnath pilgrims and said he salutes the people of the state for keeping the “Kashmiriyat” spirit alive. Singh termed the attack on Amarnath pilgrims in which seven people were killed as a “cowardly act of terror”.

At least seven pilgrims died and 19 others were injured when the terrorist attacked a bus returning from Amarnath on Monday night.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd