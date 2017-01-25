President Pranab Mukherjee: Demonestisation brought temporary slowdown, but will improve transparency

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

In his address to the nation before India’s 68th republic Day, President Pranab Mukherjee spoke on range of issues including demonetisation, women safety and government policies. Mukherjee said that demonetisation has resulted in the temporary slowdown of the economy but “as more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy.”

The preparation for the Republic Day is on full swing. Heavy security arrangements have been made in the national capital for the parade. The crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyanwould will grace the Republic day celebrations, as the chief guest, this year.

HIGHLIGHTS OF HIS SPEECH

#On eve of the sixty-eighth Republic Day of our nation, I extend warm greetings to all of you in India and abroad.

#President pays tribute to the martyrs.

#We are today the fastest growing amongst the major economies of the world.

#Indian democracy has been an oasis of stability in the region troubled by unrest.

#Demonetisation caused temporary slowdown, as more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy.

#Govt initiatives like digital India and Make in India are benefiting the nation.

#As our Republic enters her sixty-eighth year, we must acknowledge that our systems are not perfect. The imperfections have to be recognized and rectified. The settled competencies have to be questioned. The edifice of trust has to be strengthened.

#The time is also ripe for a constructive debate on electoral reforms. It is for the Election Commission to take this exercise forward in consultation with political parties.

#In a fiercely competitive world, we have to work harder than ever to redeem the promises that we make to our people. We have to work harder because our war on poverty is not yet over.

#Our economy is yet to grow at over 10 percent for an extended period of time to make a significant dent on poverty.

#One-fifth of our countrymen still remain below poverty line

#Gandhiji’s mission to wipe every tear from every eye still remains unfulfilled. We have to work harder to provide food security to our people.

#We have to make the agriculture sector resilient to the vagaries of nature. We have to provide better amenities and opportunities to our people in villages to ensure a decent quality of life.

#The competitiveness of the domestic industry has to be improved by focusing on quality, productivity and efficiency.

#We have to work harder to provide safety and security to our women and children.

#Women must be able to lead their lives with honour and dignity.

#We have to work harder to change our consumption pattern which has resulted in environmental and ecological de-gradation.

#We have to appease nature to prevent it from unleashing its fury in the form of floods, landslides and droughts.

#We have to work harder because our pluralistic culture and tolerance are still being put to test by vested interests.

#Reason and moderation should be our guide in dealing with such situations.

#We have to work harder to keep at bay dark forces of terrorism; these forces have to be dealt with firmly and decisively.

#The forces inimical to our interests cannot be allowed to grow.

#We must ensaure well-being of our soldiers & security personnel who protect us from internal & external threats.

#We have to work harder because; we are all equal children before our mother.

#Our motherland asks each of us in whatever role we play to do our duty; with integrity, commitment & unflinching loyalty.

