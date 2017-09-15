President pays tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyay

After paying tributes, the President returned to Raj Bhawan, where he had stayed last night. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) After paying tributes, the President returned to Raj Bhawan, where he had stayed last night. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

On the second day of his visit to his home state Uttar Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind today paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay at a park named after him.

The president reached the park this morning and paid tributes to Upadhyay.

He was accompanied by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

After paying tributes, the President returned to Raj Bhawan, where he had stayed last night.

Kovind met some people before leaving for Kanpur to launch ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ (Cleanliness is Service) campaign.

The president yesterday arrived here on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on his first visit to the state after assuming the high office.

Yesterday he paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at Ambedkar Mahasabha and attend a civil reception programme at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan here.

