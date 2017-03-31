President Mukherjee to unveil skill development initiatives on April 2

President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI Photo/File) President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI Photo/File)

President Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate the National Skill Exhibition, launch driver training institutes and 31 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras in Jharkhand on April 2. “The launch of 31 multi-skill Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras is a historical move as it will cater to needs of youngsters from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, J&K, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhatisgarh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

“These Kaushal Kendras will be a model centres for training and skilling youths to make them employable,” an official statement said.

While the national skill exhibition is being organised in Deoghar, two large scale driver training institutes (DTIs) will come up in Dhanbad and Godda. Mukherjee will also lay foundation stone for building two new DTIs at Deoghar and Ranchi.

“More than 20 sectors under MSDE, will be seen coming together and sharing possibilities of career progression in the Kaushal Shivirs and also will be setting up Kaushal Rozgaar on spot interactions and interviews to extend employment opportunities to the youth of Jharkhand,” according to the statement.

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will set up camps to undertake the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL programme), which is a component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) of the government, in certain trades recognising and certifying existing skill sets of the people.

Jharkhand’s auto and auto components sector employs around 70,000 people in the state and contributes roughly 7 per cent to India’s GDP.

