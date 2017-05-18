President Mukherjee on two-day visit to West Bengal from today

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee will be reaching West Bengal Thursday for his two-day visit to the state. He will be inaugurating Indian Institute of Liver and Digestive Sciences in the first half of the day in Sonarpur. The institute is the first full-fledged healthcare institute dedicated to liver diseases in eastern India.

The super-specialty hospital for liver and digestive diseases, is spread over a four-acre plot and has a 100-bed inpatient section. The hospital also has a a six-bed intensive therapy unit (ITU) as well as two theatres equipped to carry out all gastrointestinal and liver surgeries. The outdoor section along with services like CT scan had been operational since last year.

The institute is an initiative by Liver Foundation West Bengal. Interestingly, the residents of the city had also contributed a share of their savings in building of the institute. Apart from Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad also have such institutes dedicated to liver and digestive sciences.

On Friday, the President will pay a floral tribute to former President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy on his birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan. He will also give away awards instituted by Dr. Malati Allen Charitable Trust in Kolkata. Later, in the day he will inaugurate the Integrated Renewable Energy Smart Microgrid Centre and Centre for Water and Environmental Research at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology at Shibpur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now