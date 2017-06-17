Latest News
President Pranab Mukherjee condoles former German chancellor Helmut Kohl’s demise

Helmut Kohl was at the helm of German politics from 1982 to 1998 and is credited with uniting East and West Germany.

President Pranab Mukherjee offered condolences on the demise of former German Chancellor Mr Helmut Kohl on Saturday, calling him a “towering statesman”. In a tweet today,  the President said: “Heartfelt condolences on demise of former German Chancellor Mr Helmut Kohl, a towering statesman and friend of India.”

87-year-old Kohl, who passed away on Friday, was a central figure, despite appearing earlier in life as an unlikely candidate to emerge as a pivotal figure. Kohl was at the helm of German politics from 1982 to 1998. He is credited with uniting Germany in 1990. He also helped create the eurozone, working with former French President and ally Francois Mitterrand. One of the strongest figures in German politics, he helped shape Germany and its foreign relations as we know it today.

