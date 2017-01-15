President Mukherjee condoles Barnala’s demice, says will be remembered for strong stance against terrorists

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee has condoled the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala, saying he would always be remembered for his strong stance against extremism. “In his passing away, the nation has lost a patriot and a public figure who made important contribution to the maintaining of unity and integrity of our country as well as its comprehensive development,” Mukherjee said in his condolence message to Barnala’s wife Surjit Kaur.

Describing Barnala as “a colleague and friend for long years”, the President said he was a distinguished statesman, parliamentarian and able administrator who served the nation with great distinction in various capacities such as Chief Minister of Punjab and Governor of several states.

“He will be always remembered for the strong stance he took against the forces of extremism and the struggle he waged against terrorists and anti-national forces in our country,” Mukerjee said.

Barnala, who served as Chief Minister of Punjab from 1985 to 1987, died at the age of 91 in a hospital in Chandigarh yesterday.

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey them to all other members of your family,” the president said.