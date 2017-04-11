Updates Australian Prime Minister Visit: President Mukharjee expressed satisfaction with dialogues on challenges of terrorism

President Pranab Mukherjee. Express (Representational Image) President Pranab Mukherjee. Express (Representational Image)

Noting that there are more than 60,000 Indian students studying in Australia, President Pranab Mukherjee stated that there is huge potential for cooperation in the education sector between both nations. This was conveyed to the Australian Prime Minister by the President, as the two leaders met at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday

Welcoming the Australian Prime Minister to India, the President said that India values its growing cooperation with Australia, adding that bilateral relations between India and Australia have become multi-faceted and grown considerably in the last few years.

The President also expressed his satisfaction with both nations having a regular dialogue on the challenges of terrorism, and highlighted that India has been consistent in its position that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances and that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations needs to be rooted out by urgent and comprehensive action by peace loving nations in all parts of the world.

Asserting that India could be an attractive option for long term investment, the President added that the ‘Make in India Conference’ and ‘Invest in India Conference’ programmes have been designed for enhancing economic cooperation and investments.

Noting that India is keen to ramp up the nuclear energy component of its total energy mix plans as part of its efforts to enhance the use of clean energy and save fossil fuels, President Mukherjee said that India sees a key role for Australian uranium supplies in this process.

