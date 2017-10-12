President Kovind to participate in APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary celebrations

Late president, A P J Abdul Kalam Late president, A P J Abdul Kalam

President Ram Nath Kovind will participate in the 86th birth anniversary celebrations of the late president, A P J Abdul Kalam, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, a statement by the A P J Abdul Kalam International Foundation said on Thursday.

The president will interact with Kalam’s family members at Rashtrapati Bhavan and receive the Kalam Sandesh Vahini: Vision 2020 bus, which is expected to arrive on the day after travelling through 16 states, spreading the message about Kalam’s vision, it said. The bus was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 this year.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is also expected to flag off a rally – Clean and Green India – from India Gate. A large number of students are expected to participate in it.

S M Khan, who had served as press secretary to Kalam and is an advisor to the Kalam Foundation, said it was important to carry forward the late president’s vision for the youth.

The foundation has been conducting 86 events since October 1 in New Delhi, Chennai and Rameshwaram to commemorate Kalam’s 86th birth anniversary.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App