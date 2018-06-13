President Kovind to embark on three-nation tour to Greece, Suriname, Cuba

In the first-leg of the trip, Kovind will visit Greece from June 16-19. (Express Photo by Anand Singh) In the first-leg of the trip, Kovind will visit Greece from June 16-19. (Express Photo by Anand Singh)

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a seven-day, three-nation tour this weekend in his maiden visit to Europe and Latin America as the head of the state. The president will visit Greece, Suriname and Cuba.

In the first-leg of the trip, Kovind will visit Greece from June 16-19.

On June 17, Kovind will pay a visit to the sites of historical and archeological importance, participate in a community reception and address the Indian diaspora in the European country.

On June 18, the president will meet his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos. He will also meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Greek’s Leader of Opposition. On the same day, Kovind will visit Phaleron Commonwealth War Cemetery.

In the evening, the president will attend a banquet hosted by the Greek president.

On June 19, Kovind will attend India-Greece CEO’s breakfast meeting. He will also give a talk on ‘India and Europe in the Changing World’ at a think tank in Athens.

Kovind will be in Suriname, his second leg of the visit, between June 19 to 21.

The president will hold discussions with his Surinamese counterpart Desire Delano Bouterse. This will also be Kovind’s first visit to any Latin American country after assuming office.

Kovind will be in Cuba from June 21-22, where he will hold talks with newly elected Cuban President Miguel Diza-Canel Bermudez. This will be the first visit of an Indian president to Cuba since the 1959 Cuban revolution.

The Indian president will also lay a wreath on the grave of Fidel Castro, former president of Cuba.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App