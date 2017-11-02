President Kovind praises Bhutan on Doklam standoff, says testimony of friendship

President Kovind with Bhutan’s royal family (Source: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter) President Kovind with Bhutan’s royal family (Source: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday told visiting Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck that the manner in which both countries stood together to address the situation in the Doklam area is a "clear testimony to our friendship".

Calling the security concerns of India and Bhutan as "indivisible and mutual" - without naming China - Kovind conveyed deep appreciation for the King's "personal involvement" and guidance, and the support provided by Bhutan in addressing the Doklam situation. This is the Bhutanese royal couple's first visit to India since the two-and-a-half-month-long standoff between India and China over Doklam.

The Bhutan king also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, with both sides exchanging views on bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest. "They recalled the unique and historical ties of friendship and understanding that exist between the two countries," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In contrast, the President's office issued a more directly worded statement: "The President said that security concerns of India and Bhutan are indivisible and mutual. He conveyed deep appreciation for the King of Bhutan's personal involvement and guidance and the support provided by Bhutan in addressing the recent situation in the Doklam area. He added that the manner in which both India and Bhutan stood together to address the situation…is a clear testimony to our friendship."

PM Modi with the Royal family PM Modi with the Royal family

The Bhutanese king, Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and their 21-month-old son, Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, are on a four-day visit to India. Kovind said India and Bhutan share exemplary bilateral relations. "Our bilateral ties are based on utmost trust and understanding. We should do everything to make it a model of bilateral cooperation, which will be noted by others in the neighbourhood."

The Prime Minister hosted a dinner for the royal family, where he presented a football and a chess set to the prince. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the "excellent state" of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to advance these exemplary relations across diverse sectors of cooperation. The King conveyed appreciation for "invaluable support" that the India provides for Bhutan's socio-economic development.

The two sides agreed to celebrate 2018 as the golden jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

