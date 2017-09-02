Only in Express
President Kovind, PM Modi greet country on Eid al-Adha

Eid Ul-Adha: President tweeted, "Greetings to all my fellow citizens, especially to my Muslim brothers & sisters in India & abroad, on Idu’l Zuha." PM Modi tweeted, "Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and togetherness be furthered in our society."

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayer at Panja Sharif Dargah (ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the country on Eid al-Adha. President Kovind tweeted, “Greetings to all my fellow citizens, especially to my Muslim brothers & sisters in India & abroad, on Idu’l Zuha.” Similarly, PM Modi tweeted, “Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and togetherness be furthered in our society.”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at Panja Sharif Dargah. People all over the country are celebrating the festival with huge fervour.

Eid al-Adha celebration at Delhi’s Jama Masjid (ANI)

Eid al-Adha, which signifies the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son is one of the two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide. It falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah according to Islamic lunar calendar.

