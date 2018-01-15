President Kovind lays stone for Vipassana meditation centre

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul) President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday said the practice of Vipassana helped in self-realisation, “which is beneficial for the larger good of the individual and society”. The President visited the Global Vipassana Pagoda at Gorai in suburban Borivali here Sunday to mark the Gratitude Day. He was accompanied by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing the gathering, Kovind said, “Vipassana has a positive effect on our body, mind and spirituality. It is heartening to note that Mumbai has the biggest pagoda in the world. We have Vipassana centres at Igatpuri, and Dengan Palace in Nagpur, which are attracting a large number of people from across the country and abroad.”

Lauding the work done by the Global Vipassana Foundation, Kovind said, “Vipassana is a meditation technique, which was taught by Lord Buddha. It includes three simple precepts — morality, self-realisation and concentration of mind. It is a non-sectarian meditation technique that applies equally to all human beings irrespective of caste, religion, language and gender.”

He also laid the foundation stone for Dhammalaya-2, a meditation centre, at the Global Vipassana Pagoda. Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis assured the foundation of the government’s help for development of Dhammalaya-2.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App