President Kovind lauds Mumbai resilience; condoles Elphinstone Road station stampede deaths

“I am anguished by the loss of lives in the tragedy. My condolences go out to the bereaved families, and prayers for those injured,” President Kovind said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: October 2, 2017 1:59 am
President Ram Nath Kovind, who was on his maiden trip to the financial capital on Sunday after taking over the post in July, commended the city’s ability to move on after being struck by a tragedy. The President said, “Mumbaikars are known for their ability to move on despite facing all kinds of problems and challenges. And I respect this spirit.”

Kovind was addressing a function organised by the Maharashtra government at the National Sports Club of India in Worli.

Kovind also reached out to the families of those bereaved in the September 29 stampede at the Elphinstone Road station railway bridge. “I am anguished by the loss of lives in the tragedy. My condolences go out to the bereaved families, and prayers for those injured,” he said.

