President inaugurates dynamic facade lighting of Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the dynamic facade lighting of Rashtrapati Bhavan to highlight its elegance.

A total of 628 light fittings have been installed for illumination of the building, an official said. Lenses of narrow to the wide range are used on these fittings to spread light, he said. A narrow beam lens has been used to highlight specific objects such as the lotus on the Jaipur Column and a wider beam lens to spread light over a larger area, he said.

In the run-up to Republic Day #PresidentKovind inaugurates the dynamic facade lighting of Rashtrapati Bhavan; 628 light fittings have been installed for illumination of the building pic.twitter.com/YLH6soal2O — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 19, 2018

Features that have been highlighted prominently in the lighting are the Jaipur Column, the dome of the main building, chattris, fountains at terrace and ground level, as well as loggia columns, the official added. Union Minister of State of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was also present during the inauguration.

