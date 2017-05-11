President has returned Kerala Maritime Board Bill: Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

The President has returned the Kerala Maritime Board bill, 2014, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan informed the state assembly on Thursday.

Sreeramakrishnan read out the message of the state governor P Sathasivam which stated that the bill was returned to the assembly “in pursuance to the proviso to Art 201 of the Constitution of India with the message to withdraw the bill.”

However, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala tried to point out differences in the messages of president and governor.

Chennithala said the president had returned the bill with the message to “reconsider” while governor returned with the message to “withdraw.”

However, Sreeramakrishnan turned down the point of order of Chennithala, saying there was no precedent for discussion or debate on a governor’s message.

Intervening, Law minister A K Balan said the opposition leader’s stand had no relevance.

The bill passed by the previous UDF government in 2014, aimed for formation of a board for minor ports.

The main objective of the legislation was to coordinate the work connected with coastal development carried out by various departments and monitor maritime activities.

