President greets Japanese Emperor Akihito on eve of his birthday

Japan’s Emperor Akihito. (File Photo) Japan’s Emperor Akihito. (File Photo)

Strengthening of peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region should be the goal of India and Japan, President Pranab Mukherjee said in New Delhi on Thursday. In a message on the eve of birthday of Emperor Akihito of Japan, the President said the two countries share special strategic and global partnership and are working together for the cause of peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“I am confident that our cooperation in diverse sectors will further strengthen our bilateral relationship,” the President said in his message. “Our special strategic and global partnership builds upon our civilisational links and shared heritage of Hindu-Buddhist thought and philosophy. “The cooperation between the two large Asian economies in diverse sectors will further strengthen our relationship,” he said.