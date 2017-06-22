President election: Our first choice is Gopal Krishna Gandhi, says Sitaram Yechury before Opposition meeting

Gopalkrishna Gandhi. (File Photo) Gopalkrishna Gandhi. (File Photo)

Ahead of the Opposition meeting over presidential candidate nominee, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said that their first choice will be Gopal Krishna Gandhi. “Our first choice for Presidential candidate is Gopal Krishna Gandhi otherwise Prakash Ambedkar. We’ll discuss in opposition party meeting, Yechury told ANI when asked about the Oppositon’s choice.

Hectic parleys between leaders of non-NDA parties began on Thursday morning, hours ahead of a crucial opposition meeting where they were expected to zero in on a joint candidate for the presidential election.

After the JD-U’s decision to support NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, the Congress stepped up efforts to keep the opposition united as its top brass held discussions with the leaders of a host of other parties

Cracks appeared in the opposition camp after the JD-U’s surprise decision on Wednesday, as its chief Nitish Kumar was the one who had initiated the process for a joint opposition strategy on the issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ruling NDA nominated Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind for the top post. The NDA nominee has so far been supported by JD(U), ally Shiv Sena, AIADMK, BJD and TDS, besides other parties. BSP chief Mayawati too has given thumbs up to the NDA choice saying her party stand cannot be negative towards a Dalit nominee for the post of President. “Our stand will be positive provided the Opposition does not field any Dalit for the top post,” Mayawati had said.

