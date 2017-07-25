President-elect Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his wife, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. (ANI photo) Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his wife, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. (ANI photo)

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday morning. He arrived at Rajghat with his wife Savita Kovind around 10.30 am. Both of them offered flowers and paid their respects to the father of the nation. Kovind then left for Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President Pranab Mukherjee.

Kovind will be the second Dalit President of the country after KR Narayanan. The former Governor of Bihar is a lawyer by training and is known for providing free legal aid to backward and weaker sections of the society, with a special focus on SC/ST women, poor and the elderly.

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district, the 71-year-old has worked his way up to the top. He has held several key positions in parliamentary committees during his 12-year stint as a lawmaker. Kovind practiced at both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court for 16 years. He also addressed the United Nations as India’s representative in 2002.

The President-elect, nominated by the BJP-led NDA, won the presidential election last week receiving over 7 lakh votes in the Electoral College and defeating Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

