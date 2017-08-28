President-elect of UNGA Miroslav Lajcak meets PM, terror discussed

UN General Assembly President-elect Miroslav Lajcak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. (PTI) UN General Assembly President-elect Miroslav Lajcak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. (PTI)

The need for stronger UN action against terrorism and the reform of the world body were among the issues discussed when President-elect of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi here today.

The prime minister congratulated Lajcak on his election to the post and assured him of India’s full and constructive cooperation in discharging his new responsibilities, a PMO statement said. During the meeting, Lajcak shared his priorities for the upcoming 72nd UN General Assembly.

They discussed the need for stronger UN action on major global challenges including terrorism, United Nations reform, implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, and climate change, the statement said.

India has been pressing the UN to take an early decision on Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), a proposal which has been pending for nearly two decades. Once adopted, the CCIT would make it binding on all member countries to deny safe havens and funds to terrorists and terror groups.

