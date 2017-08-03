President Donald Trump’s Dy assistant meets S Jaishankar, Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval. NSA Ajit Doval.

Deputy Assistant to the US President Lisa Curtis met Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval during her two-day India visit and discussed bilateral relations.

Curtis, who is the National Security Council Senior Director for South and Central Asia, met senior government officials as well as business executives to discuss US-India relations and regional issues during her visit from July 31 to August 1, a US Embassy statement said on Wednesday.

She was joined by Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Ambassador Alice Wells.

“In their meetings, Curtis and Ambassador Wells reiterated President (Donald) Trump and Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to expand and deepen the strategic partnership between our countries and advance common objectives such as combating terrorist threats, promoting security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region, increasing free and fair trade, and strengthening energy linkages,” the statement said.

