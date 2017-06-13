President Donald Trump looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

Announcing the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Monday said the President was looking forward to meeting PM Modi. He said the two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen ties between the two countries and “advancing common priorities.”

“[President Trump] looks forward to discussing the ways to strengthen our ties between US and India and advancing our common priorities, fighting terrorism, promoting economic growth and reforms, and expanding security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

He further said the two leaders will look at forging a vision for partnership between the two countries. “The two leaders will look to outline a common vision for the US-India partnership that’s worthy of india’s 1.6 billion citizens,” he said.

Responding to a question from a reporter, Spicer said, “The president and the prime minister have had a number of positive phone conversations, and expect to further that discussion … whether it’s economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism, expanding our cooperation as major defence partners.”

The two leaders will meet on June 26 in Washington. Modi is expected to discuss H1-B reforms among other things. The visit comes in the backdrop of Trump’s announcement to withdraw the US from the historic Paris Climate Agreement signed by over 190 other countries. In his announcement of the decision for which he received a global condemnation, Trump had blamed India and China for the US withdrawal.

