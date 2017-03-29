Donald Trump looks forward to hosting PM Narendra Modi in Washington later this year: White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Prem Nath Pandey Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Prem Nath Pandey

The White House, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that the US President Donald Trump has extended invitation to PM Narendra Modi to visit Washington later this year. The two leaders talked on the phone on Monday after Trump dialed PM Modi to congratulate him for the recent Assembly elections win.

The readout of the call published on White House website stated: “President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him on the outcome of India’s recent state-level elections. President Trump expressed support for the Prime Minister’s economic reform agenda and emphasized his great respect for the people of India. President Trump also said he looks forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Washington later this year.”

This was the second time when both the leaders had spoken over phone after Donald Trump’s inauguration in January this year. Also, PM Narendra Modi was among the leaders who called up and congratulated Trump within hours of the announcement of his victory in US presidential elections in November, 2016.

Both the leaders have expressed their commitment in taking forward the strategic partnership between the two countries. In his previous call to PM Modi, Trump had emphasised that ‘US considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd