President condemns Naxal attack on CRPF team in Chhattisgarh

President Pranab Mukherjee Monday condemned the attack on a CRPF team by Naxals in Sukma in Chhattisgarh. “Strongly condemn attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh; condolences to families of deceased and prayers for injured (sic),” the President said in a tweet.

At least 26 CRPF personnel were killed and six wounded in Sukma district Monday in the deadliest attack by Naxalites targeting security forces this year.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 8:47 pm