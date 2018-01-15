Presence of NSA at BJP meet a violation of norms, says CPI(M)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Express photo by Renuka Puri. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

The CPI(M) on Monday asked the government to clarify why NSA Ajit Doval was present at the BJP’s meeting on the upcoming assembly polls in three northeastern states, alleging that it was a violation of norms.

A party statement said it was reported by sections of media that the meeting was held on Sunday at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence attended by the BJP and the RSS leaders to discuss about the elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

It said the media had reported that national security adviser also attended the meeting. “If correct, this is a shocking violation of norms and serious misconduct”, it claimed.

The Left party asked the home minister to clarify the government’s stand on the issue.

“How can a senior government functionary like the NSA be present in a meeting to discuss the BJP’s election campaign? The Union Home Minister must immediately clarify” the statement said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App