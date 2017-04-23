Prescribe generic drugs without fail: MCI to doctors

The Medical Council Of India (MCI) has once again told all the practising doctors to abide by its guidelines to prescribe generic drugs to patients. In a circular issued to medical colleges, state medical councils and state governments on Friday, the MCI has asked the medical community to follow its 2016 notification in which it had amended the clause 1.5 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations.

The amended section reads: “Use of generic names of drugs: every physician should, as far as possible, prescribe drugs with generic names and he/she shall ensure that there is a rational prescription and use of drugs.”

“All the registered medical practitioners under the IMC Act are directed to comply with the aforesaid provisions of the regulations without fail,” said the MCI. The circular comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed concern about the legibility of prescriptions.

