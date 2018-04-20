Prepare strategy to deal with ‘extremism’ in Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh to Rajnath

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to prepare a comprehensive strategy to deal with the “re-emergence of extremism” in the state, amid reports that Sikh youths were being trained at ISI facilities in Pakistan, officials said. During the 30-minute meeting, the CM apprised the Union minister of the law and order situation in Punjab, including issues related to attempts to create disturbance in the state through targeted killings. “Amarinder Singh stressed the need to prepare an all-encompassing strategy to counter the emerging extremism,” a home ministry official said.

The CM suggested strengthening of the intelligence apparatus, besides action against foreign handlers based in Canada, the UK, the US, Italy, Germany, who are actively engaged in revival of terrorism in Punjab. The home minister assured him of all possible central assistance as requested by the state government, a spokesperson said. Amarinder Singh said that a number of targeted killings had taken place over the last one and a half years. He underlined the need to counter “activities on social media” aimed at disturbing peace in the state.

The Home Ministry had recently told a parliamentary panel that Sikh youths were being trained at ISI facilities in Pakistan to carry out terror activities in India. Senior ministry officials told the Committee on Estimates, headed by senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, that Sikh youths settled in Europe, the US and Canada were being “misguided and instigated against India with false and malicious propaganda”.

