Prepare for early elections, Sukhbir Singh Badal urges SAD workers

SAD president Sukhbir Badal at Kutba Bahmnian in Barnala. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) SAD president Sukhbir Badal at Kutba Bahmnian in Barnala. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

If Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls are held at the same time state’s Congress Government will be left with just a year, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said this while speaking at the annual SAD Conference held at Kutba Bahmanian in Barnala district. The conference was being held to commemorate Vadda Ghalughara (Sikh Holocaust) when over 20,000 Sikhs lost their lives fighting the Mughals in 1762.

“SAD workers need to gear up now itself. If it happens, SAD-BJP alliance will be back in power again and already we are sure of winning all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Once again Sukhbir Badal said that Congress had set the stage for re-imposing power bills on agriculture motors by installing meters at various grids. Sukhbir said, “This is just a stepping stone to start charging power bills to farmers while former CM Parkash Singh Badal was the one who started giving free power to farmers. Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh had re-imposed electricity bills on agriculture motors in 2002 as well and they are planning to do it again.”

Talking about state’s fiscal health, Sukhbir pointed towards former Finance Minister Parminder Dhindsa and said, “Parminder never said that treasury was empty. All your works were done. We made the state power surplus and road network was improved by spending Rs 30,000 crore. But today all the social welfare schemes have come to a halt and people are not getting pensions, scholarships, atta-dal, shagun etc.”

