Prepare for better show in 2019: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah with party leaders Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu at the parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma) BJP chief Amit Shah with party leaders Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu at the parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma)

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday urged party workers to chart a winning path for the outfit from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari” and prepare the ground for a “better show in 2019”, sources said.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party on its foundation day, Shah reportedly asked party MPs to take the “NaMo (Narendra Modi) track record” to the masses, and “obey with a smile” the directives of the top brass for events slated for the next few days.

“You have the NaMo track record starting from Gujarat before you. Take the NaMo role model of good governance and development to the masses everywhere… Modi had said in 2014 that the three factors of casteism, family rule and appeasement ail Indian politics. People had dealt a blow to it by voting for the BJP in 2014. They have done it again in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls. We have vowed to rid the polity of these ills,” Shah was quoted as saying.

The party chief reportedly told the MPs that the BJP is going through its golden phase. Others may call the party communal, but the MPs should carry on their good work because the BJP governments at the Centre and states are doing very well, he added.

PM Narendra Modi recalled the efforts of generations of party workers. “We recall with pride the hard work of generations of BJP Karyakartas who built the Party brick by brick with the endeavour to serve society,” he tweeted. “Guided by the Mantra of Antyodaya, our efforts to serve India especially the poor & the marginalised continue with great vigour.”

The PM visited BJP headquarters to pay tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyay, who he described as “our inspiration”. Then he left for Jharkhand to attend an event.

The BJP has organised a series of programmes for the period from April 6, its foundation day, to April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar. Senior leaders will launch a mission to win around 120 seats the party had lost in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Amit Shah will be in Hyderabad, Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Kolkata South, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Bengaluru Rural and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nazimabad in Uttarakhand to attend the events.

A core group had identified around 120 seats in seven states as the catchment area for the BJP for 2019. This, the party assessed, would compensate for the seats the BJP will not be able to retain in its strongholds. The Indian Express on September 8, 2016, reported that the BJP had identified seats from Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Northeast as the catchment area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now