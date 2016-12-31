Prepare blueprint to revive water bodies: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told Water Minister Kapil Mishra to prepare a blueprint to revive all water bodies in order to solve the problem of water shortage in the national capital. The move comes after noted historian Sohail Hussain suggested the government to revive all baolis in Delhi.

Watch What Else is Making News



During the launch of Delhi Assembly calendar for the new year, whose theme is ‘baoli’, Hussain said every village in the national capital has water body and if the government revives those, there will be no water shortage till 2025.

On Hussain’s suggestion, Kejriwal told Mishra to sit with experts and prepare a blueprint to revive all water bodies.

Informing that revival of water bodies is one of the main agendas of the AAP government, the Chief Minister said, “I request Kapil Mishra to work on this and sit with experts next week to prepare a blueprint.”

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel proposed that every MLA should form a team and inspect baolis in their constituency.

Hussain also suggested the government to check all signboards installed by the Public Works Department (PWD) as “incorrect” Urdu is written on many of those.