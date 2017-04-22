Prepare action plan to reduce infant, maternal mortality rate in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath tells officials

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the state officials to prepare an action plan to reduce the infant, child and maternal mortality rate in the state. He also stressed on taking steps to check female foeticide. In a meeting with the officials of the family welfare department last night, Adityanath also stressed on the need to ensure that children get better nutrition.

The chief minister also made it clear to the officers that laxity in the implementation of schemes meant for the welfare of women and children will not be tolerated, an official spokesman said.

Besides emphasising on the immunisation programme for children, the Chief Minister asked for taking firm action under the rules to check female foeticide for maintaining gender ratio in society.

