Prep school at border inspired by 1965 war hero sends its first three lads to NDA

Three students from the first batch of Nishan-e-Sikhi Preparatory Institute, Kahdoor Sahib, which is located in border district Tarn Tarn, have cleared the NDA entrance exam. The institute, established by Sikh religious preacher Baba Sewa Singh, is inspired by 1965 war hero Lieutenant General Harbakhsh Singh and aims at producing Army officers from the border belt. Sikh students, only with unshorn hair, are allowed to take admission at this institute. There is no such condition for students from other religions.

Adeshparkash Singh from village Naushehra Pannuan near Tarn Tarn, Harsidakpal Singh from Ludhiana and Dharampreet Singh from village Kunt in Hoshiarpur secured 116th, 198th and 252nd ranks, respectively in NDA result declared yesterday.

The three were part of the first batch of 40 students enrolled at the institute. About the result, Institure Director Major General (Retd) Ravinder Singh Chhatwal said, “We had 40 students in our first batch. Twenty-two of them cleared the written test and four of them cleared the interview. One student couldn’t pass the medical test. Three have been selected. We have 48 students in the second batch. Now, we have increased our seats to 80 for fresh batch to start from this year.”

Adeshparkash, whose performance was the best in his batch, lives a few kilometers from the Indo-Pak border. His father is in government service.

“I only knew that there is a test called NDA to become an officer in the Army. It is only after going to the Nishan-e-Sikhi institute that I came to know about different streams and now I want to become a fighter pilot with the Air Force,” said Adeshparkash, who cleared the exam in his first attempt.

His father, Amarbir Singh, added, “Adeshparkash took a test for admission to Maharaja Ranjit Singh Preparatory Institute at Mohali and he couldn’t make it. They told us about the Nishan-e-Sikhi Preparatory Institute close to our home.”

Harsidakpal Singh from Ludhiana, who lost his father — a police officer — nearly one and half year back, said: “I wanted to get admission in a preparatory institute in Chandigarh. I couldn’t clear the test. Then, I come to know about the academy at Khadoor Sahib…I want to become an officer in the Army.”

Dharampreet Singh belongs to a small village Kunto in Hoshiarpur. His grandfather, Lachman Singh, was a subedar in the Army. His father is a businessman. “I always wanted to join defence forces. My grandfather was my inspiration. I want to join Indian Navy,” said Dharampreet.

Major General (Retd) Chhatwal said, “This institute has been established in the border district so that maximum youngsters from this area can join Army as officers. This institute is inspired by Lieutenant General Harbakhsh Singh. He declined to accept orders from Delhi to step back and take position on defence line at Beas river during 1965 war. He was deployed in Khemkaran Sector. He knew that if he followed orders, the holiest shrine of Sikhs, the Golden Temple, would be in control of Pakistan along with Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. So, he disobeyed orders from seniors and stayed there in Khemkaran to fight and win the war against Pakistan.”

