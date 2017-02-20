Khandu seeks Central devolopment package for border areas of Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday urged the Centre for a development package for the border areas of the state.(Source: PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday urged the Centre for a development package for the border areas of the state.(Source: PTI)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday urged the Centre for a development package for the border areas of the state. “The state shares three international borders and the state government is focusing on development of the border areas to provide people with all basic amenities to lead a better life so that the tendency of migration can be checked,” he said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 31st Statehood Day at Indira Gandhi Park at Itanagar.

Despite having huge natural resources, the state was lagging behind due to lack of policies to tap the resources, Khandu said urging the Centre to help the state in that direction with a development package for border areas.

The Chief Minister also submitted a memorandum in this regard to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

“This year the state’s budget will be unique as the government has called for suggestions from community based organisations and former legislators to be incorporated in the budget. Moreover, several suggestions put forward by people on the social media have also been accepted by the government,” he said.

“I appeal the state government employees to reciprocate the government’s gesture of implementing the seventh central pay commission’s recommendations through proper work culture, and with full dedication and commitment,” he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning several schemes for the state in the last two years, Khandu assured of implementing all central projects with transparency.

“We are here for public service and my efforts will be to minimise corruption as per the directives of the Prime Minister,” he said.