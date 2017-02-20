Kiren Rijiju urges people to remain united for a developed Arunachal

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh not to play politics with religion. (Representational Image) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh not to play politics with religion. (Representational Image)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh not to play politics with religion. “If we try to divide the state on communal lines, the dreams for a developed Arunachal will remain elusive,” the Minister said while addressing the 31st Statehood Day celebration at Indira Gandhi Park at Itanagar.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“There are divisive forces trying to divide us on communal lines. We should keep a strict vigil on their conspiracy,” he said.

He said the Centre was preparing plans and policies for Arunachal keeping in view the rough terrain and territory.

Referring to the insurgency problems in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the state, the Union Minister claimed that outside forces were trying to destabilise peace in the state and appealed all youths to return to the mainstream for a peaceful life.

Stating that no development was possible without peace, Rijiju said insurgent activities in any form would not be tolerated by the Centre.

Urging the people to unite for overall development, Rijiju said Chief Minister Pema Khandu has prepared a road map to take the state to a new direction and the people should join hands with the government in its mission.

“If we indulge in agitation and try to topple the government, no development is possible. Being an ambassador of the state, I assure you that I will work for the state’s interest and will act as a voice of the people at the Centre,” he said adding, if the central schemes were not executed properly, no development was possible in the state.