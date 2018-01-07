Prem Kumar Dhumal trashes talks of RSS hand in his defeat

Prem Kumar Dhumal Prem Kumar Dhumal

For the first time after his defeat in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Saturday brushed aside all reports, especially social media posts, accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for working against him in the polls, which had brought the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power.

Dhumal’s defeat in the poll from Sujanpur —a seat he contested for the first-time, had surprised many as the BJP leadership was compelled to look for an alternative, even as the party had won 44 seats in the 68-member House.

Reacting strongly, Dhumal said, “It’s absolutely unfair to raise fingers against pious organisations like RSS. Some forces known for their strong anti-RSS stance went-upon spreading false reports against the Sangh Pariwar. These are factually incorrect and is absolutely baseless, misleading and is like spitting venom against the RSS”.

The former chief minister said RSS had always worked to strengthen the nation and always dream of taking India to the top of the world map. “I am proud of the fact that RSS had always blessed me and extended all out support. Just to remind that I was an activist of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh in 1964-65,” Dhumal said.

The BJP leader also ridiculed reports suggesting his possible appointment as the governor or being tipped for some important party position very soon. “This is totally beyond truth,” he added.

