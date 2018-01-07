Prem Kumar Dhumal junks reports of RSS working against him

Prem Kumar Dhumal (Files) Prem Kumar Dhumal (Files)

For the first time after his defeat in the state assembly elections, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Saturday brushed aside all reports and social media posts accusing the RSS of working against him in the polls, which had brought the BJP to power.

Dhumal’s defeat in the election from Sujanpur —a seat he contested for the first time, had surprised many as the BJP leadership was compelled to look for an alternative, even as the party had won 44 seats in the 68-member House.

Reacting strongly, Dhumal said, “It’s absolutely unfair to raise fingers against pious organisations like RSS. Some forces known for their strong anti-RSS stance went on spreading false reports against the Sangh Parivar. These are factually incorrect, absolutely baseless, misleading and is like spitting venom against the RSS”.

The former chief minister said RSS had always worked to strengthen the nation and dreamt of taking India to the top of the world map. “I am proud of the fact that RSS had always blessed me and extended all out support… I was an activist of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh in 1964-65,”Dhumal said.

The BJP leader also ridiculed reports suggesting his possible appointment as the governor or being tipped for some important party position very soon. “This is beyond truth,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App