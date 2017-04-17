Pregnant woman murdered by parents in suspected honour killing

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who married her lover against the family’s wishes, was allegedly beaten to death by her parents, police said on Monday.

The woman, in her seventh month of pregnancy, was beaten to death on Sunday in Ponparappi village in the district, they said adding a case had been registered against the parents and a search was on for them.

According to police, the woman eloped with her lover and they got married in 2008 despite opposition from her parents.

However, the parents later traced the woman, forced her to come back with them and got her married to another person.

But, the woman went back to her first husband and started living with him again. She became pregnant seven months ago.

Upset over this, her parents went to Ponparappi and asked her to abort the baby and return with them. When she refused, they beat her to death.

Police suspect the murder to be a honour killing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now