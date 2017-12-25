Pregnant woman hangs herself after shooting video statement

Top News
By: PTI | Updated: December 25, 2017 6:20 pm
Nagamounika had come to meet her parents ahead of the Sankranti festival.
A married woman, who was four months pregnant, on Monday allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Tadepalligudam in West Godvari district, police said.

Nagamounika, the woman, shot a video of herself on her cell phone, before taking the extreme step at her parents’ house, a senior police official said.

As per the official, in the video, she is heard as saying, “Sorry parents, I am not interested in my husband. Please take all money and other articles (given at the time of marriage) from him.”

Nagamounika had come to meet her parents ahead of the Sankranti festival, he said.

“She had got married in August. We are probing the matter,” the officer said.

