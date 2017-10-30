Pregnant woman dies during police raid against illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh

Ruchi Rawat (22), who was around eight-month pregnant, died during the raid after being allegedly pushed by the police, the locals said. However, according to the police, the raid was not carried out at the residence of the woman. (Representational Image) Ruchi Rawat (22), who was around eight-month pregnant, died during the raid after being allegedly pushed by the police, the locals said. However, according to the police, the raid was not carried out at the residence of the woman. (Representational Image)

A pregnant woman died under mysterious circumstances when the police carried out a raid in Manpur Makohia village as part of a drive against illicit liquor, the locals have alleged. SP Anil Kumar Singh on Monday said the raid was carried out in the village as a part of drive against illicit liquor last night and three people were arrested from different houses and illicit liquor was seized.

Ruchi Rawat (22), who was around eight-month pregnant, died during the raid after being allegedly pushed by the police, the locals said. However, according to the police, the raid was not carried out at the residence of the woman.

The villagers alleged that the police thought the woman was hiding liquor around her belly and pushed while trying to nab her leading to her death. Family members of the deceased have not lodged any complaint with the police yet. The SP said Circle Officer Ramsanehi Ghat has been sent to the village to conduct an inquiry and warned of stern action if any policeman is found responsible for the woman’s death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App