Pregnant woman becomes third H1N1 victim this year

A 30-year-old pregnant woman died of H1N1 infection a month after coming to Mumbai from Allahabad, becoming the city’s third victim of the infectious disease this year. According to doctors, she was seven months pregnant and suffered from bronchial asthma. She suffered from vomiting, high-grade fever, chills, chest pain and breathlessness for five days before her family took her to Savitribai Phule Maternity Home in Bhandup on May 13.

The woman was referred to Sion hospital the same day, where doctors put her on tamiflu. According to Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the patient’s swab sample tested positive for H1N1 virus on May 16. The same day, despite undergoing a three-day tamiflu course, the 30-year-old passed away. “I think there was also a delay in her approaching a government hospital. Pregnant women are in the high-risk category,” Keskar said.

Following her death, the BMC surveyed a population of 2,026 people in Bhandup’s Tilak Nagar, where she lived. While 11 of her family members did not have any symptoms, three others in neighbourhood were diagnosed with fever and treated.

The city has recorded 37 cases of H1N1 infection since January. Across Maharashtra, 1,058 cases and 210 deaths have been reported. Pune has accounted for maximum cases.

“The climate of western Maharashtra is favourable for H1N1 virus to flourish. The virus is less in circulation in Mumbai, Thane and the Konkan,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, epidemiologist.

Pregnant women, diabetic and hypertensive patients, and healthcare workers are in the high-risk category and need extra precautions. “We are providing vaccination on priority basis to this section,” Awate added.

The 30-year-old Allahabad resident had not taken any vaccine against the infection.

