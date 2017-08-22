Pre-poll survey by C Fore predicts Congress win in Karnataka Assembly elections

The survey also puts current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the most popular CM with 46 per cent of respondents favouring him. (file) The survey also puts current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the most popular CM with 46 per cent of respondents favouring him. (file)

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls that will take place early next year, a pre-poll survey conducted by C Fore has predicted a Congress win, if the elections were to be held today. C Fore, a research organisation has predicted that Congress might win 120 to 132 seats, while the BJP would finish second with 60 to 72 seats. JD(S) meanwhile is expected to win 24 to 30 seats in the 225 member assembly.

Conducted across 165 constituencies, the survey used a random sample of 24,679 respondents between July 19 and August 10, 2017. When it comes to vote share, the survey predicts Congress bagging 43 per cent, while BJP and JD(s) will get 32 per cent and 17 per cent.

When it comes to satisfaction, the survey shows that 53 per cent of the respondents are only partially satisfied with the ruling government in the state. Only 18 per cent are extremely satisfied and 29 per cent are not satisfied. The survey also puts current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the most popular CM with 46 per cent of respondents favouring him. BJP Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa is popular among 27 per cent of the respondents.

About 28 per cent of the respondents believed that the previous BJP government functioned better against the 44 per cent who believed in the present Congress government. The survey also revealed that Anna Bhagya, the pet project of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the most popular scheme among the respondents. Mid Day Meal scheme of the government comes next in the list.

BJP Chief Amit Shah, however, during his visit to Karnataka earlier this month said, ‘Ab Ki Baar, BJP Sarkar’ (This time, a BJP government). He also added that the BJP government’s goodwill shown in terms of development grants given to the state will reap benefits and that BJP will form the government under the leadership of B S Yeddyurappa. Congress, meanwhile, is confident of their win in the state with Siddaramaiah at the helm.

