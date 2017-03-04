Pre-Harappan remnants discovered during excavations to revive Saraswati river

The Deputy Commissioner said after the mapping of Kunal village the excavation work was started and sand particles found indicate that there is a possibility that the Saraswati river used flow through there. (Representational Image/ File) The Deputy Commissioner said after the mapping of Kunal village the excavation work was started and sand particles found indicate that there is a possibility that the Saraswati river used flow through there. (Representational Image/ File)

Remnants of pre-Harappan civilisation, which are presumed to be of more than 6,000-year-old, were found in the district during excavations works to revive the Saraswati river. “Remnants found during excavations along the river course may be the oldest as the Harappan civilisation is around 3,500-year-old and the pre-Harappan civilisation is around 5,000 to 6,000-year-old,” Deputy Commissioner of Fatehabad N K Solanki said on Saturday.

The excavation team found ornaments, beads and bones at Kunal village in the district and Archaeology and Museums Department would keep these in a museum, he said. The Deputy Commissioner said after the mapping of Kunal village the excavation work was started and sand particles found indicate that there is a possibility that the Saraswati river used flow through there.

However, it is yet to be proved, though satellite images indicate that the river used to flow in this area, he said. On the directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Archaeology and Museums Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, the excavation work was started under the supervision of officers of the Haryana Archaeology and Museums Department and Archaeology Department of the Central Government.

Solanki said an agreement for the excavation work was recently signed between the Haryana Archaeology and Museums Department and Indian Archaeological Society, National Museum, New Delhi.