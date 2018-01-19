Pre-Budget meet: On Gujarat’s charter of demands, subsidy, solar power for farmers

Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel Press conference in ahmedabad. Express photo javed Raja. Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel Press conference in ahmedabad. Express photo javed Raja.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel made the presentation of state’s demands to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the pre-Budget meeting of finance ministers of states in New Delhi on Thursday. Patel submitted a list of demands on behalf of the state government regarding the Union Budget for 2018-19. Jaitley said the Finance ministry would consider the pre-Budget demands made at the meeting in line with the principle of cooperative federalism.

Patel sought 30 per cent subsidy on solar power-driven motors of 10 HP (horse power) capacity for farmers. He said the state government was ready with its solar power policy to encourage the use of solar energy among farmers, which would also be financially beneficial to the state.

The minister also urged the Centre to increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers. He said the honorarium being paid currently was more than what has been being fixed by the Central Government, but it was inadequate. Patel urged the Centre to cut import duty on ships being brought for breaking, from 2.50 per cent to zero per cent, because ship-breaking offered huge job potential. Mentioning Alang in Bhavnagar district, Patel said that workers from states such as Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were coming to Gujarat in large numbers. He said that the date for the payment of Gujarat’s share in Central taxes was changed to 15th of every month which should be brought back to the first day of every month.

Patel said the Centre should also bring down the excise duty on diesel used in ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej ports from 20 per cent to 10 pent or lower. He also sought to increase import duty on chemicals from 7.50 per cent to 10 per cent with a view to encouraging domestic players.

