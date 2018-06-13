Pre-authorisation must for nearly half of all treatments under NHPM

Pre-authorisation is essential to keep a check on “moral hazard” procedures. Pre-authorisation is essential to keep a check on “moral hazard” procedures.

Pre-authorisation will be mandatory for 636 of the 1,350 packages — or 47 per cent of all treatments covered under the National Health Protection Mission (NHPM), including all packages for cardiology, ophthalmology and oncology.

The NHPM will not cover conditions that do not require hospitalisation, dental procedures, congenital physical problems, vaccinations and fertility-related procedures, and will also not cover treatment of a person who has attempted suicide.

The Ayushman Bharat secretariat Tuesday released the model tender documents for the scheme, which lays down every detail from the medical audits that are a mandatory part of the mission, the provision for interests to be paid by insurers in case of delays in payment, and the “administrative costs” allowed for insurers.

The document also lays down that for a claim ratio of up to 120 per cent, states will not pay any additional premium. If the claim ratio is beyond 120 per cent, the state will pay 50 per cent of the additional premium. The remainder will have to be borne by insurance companies.

Ayushman Bharat (AB)-NHPM will target about 10.74 crores poor, deprived rural families and identified the occupational category of urban workers’ families as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census data, both rural and urban. The tender documents released are model with flexibility for states both on the mode of implementation and the rates. Pre-authorisation is essential to keep a check on “moral hazard” procedures. “Moral hazard” in health insurance parlance is the tendency of people, who are insured to buy/be sold additional healthcare interventions, irrespective of their actual needs, leading to expenses that do not necessarily add to their own health or well being but bleeds the insurer.

For this reason, procedures such as emergency consultation for acute colic, high fever, cuts, stitches, soft tissue injury, single-bone fracture plaster, nebulization for asthmatic attack, moderate dehydration, hypoglycaemia in a diabetic, dengue without complication, and food poisoning will be covered in the scheme only if the treatment is availed in a government hospital. For some specified conditions, pre-authorisation will be required for hospitalisation beyond 10 days.

The penalty provisions are stiff for any delays on the part of the insurer or the state health agency (SHA) either in paying a premium or in processing claims or refunds to the state. If claim payment to the hospital is delayed beyond 15 days, insurers will have to pay an interest of 1 per cent for every seven days of delay.

If a premium refund is not made by the insurer to SHA within 30 days of the communication for refund, there will be 1 per cent interest for every week of delay. If the premium is not paid to the insurer by the SHA within six months of the commencement of the AB-NHPM, insurers will get an interest of 1 per cent of the premium amount for every seven days’ delay.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App