Praying for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s well-being and his safe return, says family

Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj Friday spoke to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother Avantika, appraising her of the decision of the Pakistan government to grant her and Kulbhushan’s wife visa to travel to Pakistan meet him on December 25. Sources from the family of Kulbhushan said they are now awaiting the formal communication in this regard.

On Friday afternoon, Swaraj took to Twitter to inform of the developments. She tweeted, “Government of Pakistan has conveyed that they will give visa to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav”. “We are thankful to the Indian government and the External Affairs Minister for facilitating the visit, we are now awaiting an official communication,” Kulbhushan’s uncle Subhash Jadhav told The Indian Express. Subhash, a retired police officer of the Mumbai Police, lives in central Mumbai.

He said he is praying for the well-being of his nephew and his safe return. “I am praying to God that my nephew should be back. We hope our prayers are answered soon,” he said. After Kulbhushan’s arrest by Pakistani’s military became public, his family moved from their house in suburban Mumbai to Pune.

“The family was hounded by the media in Mumbai and therefore moved to Pune. While Jadhav’s father stays in Pune, his wife and mother shuttle between Pune and Satara,” said a family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

On April 25, weeks after a Pakistani military court awarded the death penalty to Kulbhushan on espionage charges, his family members had applied for Pakistani visa through the offices of the MEA. Sources add that while the family is looking forward to the December 25 visit, their eyes are on the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is likely to pronounce its final order soon. The ICJ had, in an interim order in May, stayed the death penalty.

“The family has been wanting to meet Jadhav since his arrest last year and this is definitely a welcome news. Earlier, there were reports that Pakistan had agreed to give visa only to his wife but now Swaraj has informed Jadhav’s mother that both she and the wife will be going to Pakistan. However, for us, getting him back is the major priority. We are keenly monitoring the developments in the ICJ and hoping for a favourable order that restrains Pakistan from executing him is passed,” added the family source who spoke on the condition of anonymity. When asked about the matter in the ICJ, Subhash refused to comment.

“We cannot comment on what is happening in the ICJ. All I can say is that I pray to Lord Ganesha for his well-being and safe return,” he said. On April 26, Kulbhushan’s mother had filed an appeal under Section 133 (B) and a petition to the Federal Government of Pakistan under Section 131 of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952. The appeal and the petition were handed over to the Pakistan government by the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad.

