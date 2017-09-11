Pray to stay alive, Hindu outfit leader tells secular writers in Kerala

“Such a murder was necessary for the Congress in Karnataka, which is in a weak position. So, I want to tell the secular writers that if they want a long life, they should go and conduct mrityunjaya homam as none can predict what will happen. Otherwise, you would also become victims like Gauri.’’ (Photo: PTI) “Such a murder was necessary for the Congress in Karnataka, which is in a weak position. So, I want to tell the secular writers that if they want a long life, they should go and conduct mrityunjaya homam as none can predict what will happen. Otherwise, you would also become victims like Gauri.’’ (Photo: PTI)

Kerala Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala Teacher has advised “secular writers in the state to do mrityunjaya homam (held to avoid untimely death)” otherwise they could also become victims like Gauri Lankesh. The Vedi is a platform of various pro-Sangh Parivar outfits. Addressing a Vedi event in Ernakulam on September 8, Sasikala said the RSS does not want to kill those who oppose it because it grows drawing energy from resistance.

“Such a murder was necessary for the Congress in Karnataka, which is in a weak position. So, I want to tell the secular writers that if they want a long life, they should go and conduct mrityunjaya homam as none can predict what will happen. Otherwise, you would also become victims like Gauri.’’

Sasikala said: “What all things have been artificially created to oppose Hindutva. The Sangh Parivar should be opposed. Finally, another one has fallen. What is her name, Gauri. Gauri Lankesh….. Now they all say she was killed by the RSS. The accused hasn’t be so far nabbed. The Congress (government in Karnataka) has to nab the culprit. The reason stated is that she used to oppose the RSS.”

She continued: “… Only those writers to oppose the RSS would be recognised as writers. Can you give names of writers who do not oppose the RSS? Is there anyone who does not write against the RSS? Only those who write against the RSS would get money, awards and recognition. Ninety out of hundred writers are like that.”

She said if the RSS “starts killing, there would not be a tribe of writers. When you write against the RSS, the Sangh Parivar have the sense to understand that the RSS is growing,” she said.

On Sunday, Congress state vice-president and legislator V D Satheesan complained to the Kerala police chief, demanding that a case be registered against Sasikala. “Her challenge is not only to secular writers in Kerala, but to the very secular values of the country,’’ Satheesan said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “This kind of tendency would upset our society.”

BJP state spokesman M S Kumar said he did not know “under which circumstances” she has spoken, and hence, it would be “immature to react at this stage”.

