Pravin Togadia: Tipped off on police encounter, left for Jaipur to surrender

A day after he went “missing” to purportedly evade arrest in a more than a decade-old case, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s International Working President Pravin Togadia made startling revelations at a press conference in Ahmedabad Tuesday, claiming that he received a tip-off that he would be killed in a police encounter.
Appearing before the media in a white kurta and pyjama, with an aide carrying a saline bottle in tow, the 61-year-old VHP leader said: “While I was offering Pooja yesterday morning, one person entered my office and said that I will be killed in police encounter.”
Togadia said he left his office after he came to know that Rajasthan Police was in Gujarat to arrest him, and had switched off his phone so that his location cannot be traced.
“I left office when I came to know that Rajasthan police had come to arrest me. I left office thinking my arrest would lead to chaos. I switched off my phone and went to Thaltej to an activists’ office,” he said.
READ | Pravin Togadia goes missing and is found, angry VHP workers hit Gujarat streets
He alleged that cases were foisted against him to muzzle his voice. In the middle of the media briefing, Togadia became emotional and broke down while narrating yesterday’s events. Togadia said he was on his way to the airport when he fell unconscious near Kotarpur.
“I contacted all my advocates in Gujarat and Rajasthan. They advised me to surrender before court. So I left for the airport to reach Jaipur. On the way, I fell near Kotarpur. I don’t remember anything else. I was alone covering myself with a shawl to dodge police,” he said.
He requested the Gujarat Crime Branch to not succumb to “political pressure” as he has done nothing wrong.
“I am not escaping. I have no complaints with Gujarat or Rajasthan police. All I have to say to Gujarat police that why were you going to search my room. Am I a criminal. Have not done anything wrong. I request Crime Branch not to get under political pressure,” he said.
On Monday, Togadia was found mysteriously at Kotarpur, close to the Ahmedabad airport. He was then taken to a private hospital in Shahibaug in a “semi-conscious” state, caused by hypoglycemia, according to doctors attending to him.
Scores of VHP activists took to the streets Monday evening after reports of Togadia’s arrest and continued sit-ins even after a Gujarat police statement that he had gone “missing”.
Protests were reported in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Bhuj among other places in the state where the protesters tried to block highways and targeted public buses. Dozens of protesters were detained by the police.
- Jan 16, 2018 at 1:02 pmLike judge loya and former minister haren pandya, togadia may be eliminated on the orders of RSS/bjp bigwigs. Amit shah's role could be direct. He should be arrested. Shah's silly advice has led to modi's downfall. Isn't modi rule the worst that india has seen. Even tughlaq was better. Only impartial probe will reveal shah and modi's involvement in gory crimes they had got executed in gujarat.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 12:58 pmDear mujahidden, dear fidayeen, dear jihadi Please kill pravin togadia Please kill him my sincere request please I parti ted in Gujarat riot programme and I performed many Rapes ( with Viagra of course) and I practised many be headings and in special events like burning infants etc I got prizes and certificates and even got medal and one trophy for this So if you kill pravin bhai, I will enter Olympic riots sir, this is my last chance sir as I am age barred for next world cup riots sir Sir please consider my sincier request and do needful sirReply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 12:56 pmVhp bhi half chaddi ki aulad hai aur bjp bhi. Aur ek aulad dusare auladpar encounter plan karaneka aarop kar rahi hai. Congrats vhp and bjp. Ladate raho. Desh jaye bhadme. Hame kya? Kitani besharam ho gayi hai ye dono aulade.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 12:55 pmDeath could have led to Hindu Muslim riots which would benefit only BJP! they can do anything for votes.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 12:39 pmViswa Brahman Parisad (not Viswa Hindu Parisad ) leader should be arrested immediately.He is admitted to hospital for hypoglycemia ( low glucose concentration). This should not be a cause to prevent his arrest. Everyone is equal infront of law including a Brahmin. These fellowes doing all types of nuisance in side country but zero out side. RAW should send them to enemy country to show us their heroness. Atleast Hafeez Saeed doing things against its enemy. These fellow doing all nuisance within country.Reply
