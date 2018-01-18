Pravin Togadia sees plot against him, mentions senior Gujarat cop, PM

VHP leader Pravin Togadia was reported missing on Monday morning when a Rajasthan police team reached Ahmedabad to arrest him in the 15-year-old case that charged him with flouting prohibitory orders. (Express photo: Javed Raja) VHP leader Pravin Togadia was reported missing on Monday morning when a Rajasthan police team reached Ahmedabad to arrest him in the 15-year-old case that charged him with flouting prohibitory orders. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

VHP leader Pravin Togadia, wanted in a 15-year-old case of flouting prohibitory orders, on Wednesday said phone calls made in the last 15 days by the joint commissioner of Ahmedabad police’s crime branch should be made public to see “how many times he had spoken to the Prime Minister”.

He said the crime branch was conspiring against him “under instructions from political bosses in Delhi”. Togadia was reported missing on Monday morning when a Rajasthan police team reached Ahmedabad to arrest him in the 15-year-old case that charged him with flouting prohibitory orders. On Monday, Togadia was found unconscious in an Ahmedabad park and taken to a hospital.

On Tuesday morning, Togadia claimed that an informant had told him he would be killed in a police encounter so he had left the VHP office and reached his close aide Ghanshyam Charandas’s home. He claimed that at 3 pm, he left for Ahmedabad airport to catch a flight to Jaipur, thinking he would surrender in court, but on the way he fainted and then found himself in the hospital.

That evening, joint commissioner, crime branch, J K Bhatt, said whatever claims Togadia had made were false. On Wednesday, after getting discharged from the hospital, Togadia attacked Bhatt. “Main joint commissioner of police, crime branch, par aarop laga raha hoon. Unke phone ke 15 dino ke incoming aur outgoing call ko sarvjanik kiya jaye, ki kitni baar inhoney Pradhan Mantri se baat ki hai,” he said.

Bhatt told The Indian Express: “When Modiji was CM I have never talked to him on the phone. Do you think he will speak to me when he is the PM. I have never talked to him… as it is being stated.”

The police officer added: “We presented what we got based on our investigations. In the press conference which Pravinbhai had addressed on Tuesday he said that it was an attempted encounter, a politically motivated plan and a conspiracy against it. He had Z-plus security and he should not have jumped into an auto if he thought he was under threat. He could have called the security.”

Togadia also attacked the BJP, saying that “those who are connecting me with the Congress after its leader came to check my health should ask such questions to the BJP leaders who have Congress-ised the party.” He said Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia had come to see him in the hospital.

“In Uttar Pradesh, over hundred MLAs of the BJP were in the Congress. The BJP has ministers who were in the Congress. And I am being connected with Congress just because its leader Arjun Modhwadia came to see me,” he said.

Attacking the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Togadia said: “It is the same office which made fake videos of RSS worker Sanjay Joshi. I know it because I was part of a probe. There was a conspiracy hatched in Gujarat. I also know who made it and will reveal this later, not today.”

Hospital doctor RM Agrawal said: “Pravinbhai was discharged around 4 pm. He is fine and all his reports are in place. He will have to follow up with a cardiologist and a diabetologist soon. His son was there when he was discharged.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App