Pravin Togadia Case: Rajasthan police submit order for case withdrawal

(Express photo: Javed Raja) (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Rajasthan Police Thursday presented a government order withdrawing a 15-year-old case against international working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Pravin Togadia in the judicial magistrate court number two at Gangapur City in Sawai Madhopur district.

This comes a day after the government discovered that the order for withdrawing the case, which was issued almost three years ago, was not “communicated” to the court.

The order was re-issued on Wednesday by the state home department and communicated to the district administration.

The case attracted renewed attention after a team of Rajasthan Police went to Gujarat on Monday to execute a non-bailable arrest warrant against Togadia issued by the court in Gangapur City. Following that, Togadia went ‘missing’ and claimed the next day that he had received a tip-off that he would be killed in a police encounter.

“The home department had issued an order to withdraw the case on June 2015 and the order had arrived in the district. But there has been some communication problem and it could not go to the court,” said Inspector General of Police, Bharatpur range, Alok Kumar Vashishtha.

He added that generally when a case is taken back, the district magistrate issues an order to the public prosecutor of the court, which didn’t happen in this case. “The order was re-issued by the home department on Wednesday and sent to the district,” said Vashishtha. Sawai Madhopur district collector K C Verma confirmed that the re-issued order was signed by the district administration on Wednesday so that it could be presented in the court.

“We have submitted the order at the court today and now the court will take a decision on withdrawing the case in subsequent hearings. We are investigating how the order to withdraw the case was not submitted till now,” said Yogendra Foujdar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gangapur City on Thursday.

According to police, the case against Togadia and 16 others pertains to a violation of Section 144 imposed in Gangapur City back in 2002.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App